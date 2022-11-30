Newcastle live site planned for Socceroos vs Argentina World Cup clash

A live site will be set up in Newcastle on Sunday morning as the Socceroos face Lionel Messi's Argentina side in the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar.
A goal from Mathew Leckie in the 60th minutes led the Australians to a 1-0 win over Denmark in the early hours of Thursday AEDT, booking the Socceroos a spot in the knockout phase of the competition for the second time - the first since 2006.
A few hours later, Argentina put two goals past Poland to go from a first round loss to the top of Group C.
It means Australia, ranked 38th in the world, will face third ranked Argentina in an elimination match at 6am AEDT on Sunday.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes has confirmed to the Newcastle Herald that a public viewing site is being organised for the game to be shown live on Sunday morning.
The match will be broadcast live on a big screen at Wheeler Place - the public space next to Civic Theatre.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.