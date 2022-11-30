A dedicated pathway behind Belmont TAFE is set to improve the Fernleigh Track extension after a $1.17 million grant for the project.
NSW Active Transport minister Rob Stokes visited Belmont on Wednesday to announce the Get NSW Active grant for works within a two kilometre stretch that will link the recently completed southern section at Hilda Street, Belmont South, with the end of the existing track at Belmont.
The grant will allow council to build the shared pathway on parkland behind the TAFE.
The northern section of the extended Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track will include a boardwalk over the Belmont Lagoon wetland, a new bridge over Cold Tea Creek and a platform to take in views of the lagoon. Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said construction was due to begin in the new year.
"To have the access and the shared pathway going behind the TAFE and going through those beautiful trees and going near the iconic Belmont Lagoon is going to be absolutely magnificent," Cr Fraser said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
