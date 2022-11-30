Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man sentenced after fatal crash on Thunderbolts Way which killed a Port Stephens woman in September 2020

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man fronted court on Tuesday. File picture

A MAN has told a court he will be haunted for the rest of his life by a tragic crash which killed a young girl and a Port Stephens woman when a "freak gust of wind" pushed his vehicle onto the wrong side of the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.