Newcastle Knights legend Marc Glanville's lost 1997 Premiership ring has been found by a stroke of luck, but not without the club's old boys and Glanville's former team mates, as well as countless others around Newcastle, rallying to help find it.
The 56-year-old former lock, who played 188 games for Newcastle culminating in the club's famous grand final victory over Manly, launched an impassioned plea for the ring to be returned or for information that could help do so last week, fearing that the priceless memento could have been accidentally lost in bags of clothes donated to Salvos.
Glanville said late Tuesday that he could not thank everyone enough for their efforts in helping to find the ring, adding that - by a stoke of luck - the ring had been placed into another set of bags and stored in a backpack, and not in those given away.
"I had it all the time," Glanville said, with relief, "I was panicking - I wasn't very happy."
Knights fans, as well as the club's old boys establishment rallied through the week to help locate the ring, with Glanville revealing fellow Knights legend Steve Crowe had called and said he would make inquiries about having the ring replaced if it could not be found, and veteran Knights doctor Peter McGeoch calling up to offer a $1000 reward for information.
Glanville explained last week that the premiership ring, along with the wedding ring from his former marriage, had been located in a small box containing a Seiko watch.
"I had three bags; two of those red, white and blue bags you get with clothes in them, and I had a Coles bag, which I'm pretty sure [the watch box] was in," he said at the time.
He said Tuesday night that he felt lucky to have the support of the club and the town, and relieved the priceless rings had been found.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
