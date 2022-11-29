Newcastle Herald
Newcastle bodyboarder Ryan Duck recovering in hospital after surgery following stabbing while fishing on beach at Pacific Palms near Forster

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 12:52pm
Champion Newcastle boardrider Ryan Duck was stabbed while fishing on a beach near Forster.

A champion Newcastle bodyboarder and bar manager was on a pre-Christmas trip with colleagues when he was stabbed multiple times while fishing on a beach near Forster.

