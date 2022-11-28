Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bodyboarding champ Ryan Duck stabbed while beach fishing near Forster

Updated November 29 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Duck celebrates his first win in the dropknee bodyboarding competition in 2021 at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie. Picture by Paul Van Den Boom.

Hunter bodyboarding champion Ryan Duck has undergone surgery after he was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Pacific Palms early Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.