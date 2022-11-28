Hunter bodyboarding champion Ryan Duck has undergone surgery after he was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Pacific Palms early Monday morning.
Just after midnight emergency services were called to a holiday park on The Lakes Way following reports a man had been stabbed while beach fishing near Forster.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene where they treated the 35-year-old Hunter man for multiple stab wounds to his arms and abdomen.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition and has since undergone surgery.
Police established a crime scene which, was forensically examined, and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
About 6am Monday police arrested a 35-year-old man at a war memorial on The Lakes Way, about five kilometres from Tuncurry.
He was taken to Forster police station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail and is due to appear before Taree Local Court on Tuesday, November 29.
