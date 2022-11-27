Two taken to hospital after boat capsizes at Port Stephens

Two people have been rescued after a boat overturned at Port Stephens at the weekend.
The Marine Rescue Port Stephens team was called on Sunday morning after reports that a pair were in the water near the rocks at Fingal Light.
Marine Rescue quickly arrived at the scene, where the two people had been plucked from the water - one had a broken leg and the other had cuts to their arms and legs.
They were taken to Shoal Bay where an ambulance met them to take them to hospital.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens towed the submerged boat to Fingal Beach.
