Luke Walsh injures hamstring as Wests post back-to-back Newcastle RL wins

TWO-TIME Newcastle Rugby League player of the year Luke Walsh suffered a hamstring injury as Western Suburbs posted back-to-back wins.
Walsh went off around the half-hour mark and never returned, the Rosellas managing to keep The Entrance scoreless in the second half for a 20-12 victory at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday.
This result means only three competition points separate the top eight teams on the men's ladder following a disjointed opening month to the 2024 season.
Wests (5 points) followed up last weekend's 36-30 triumph over two-time defending premiers Maitland, now in touch with the top five after starting this campaign with a loss and draw.
The Entrance (6), coming off the bye, suffered their first defeat and missed a chance to grab the outright lead.
In the wake of an innocuous run and bending down to collect an uncontested loose ball, Walsh grabbed at his left leg almost immediately.
He didn't look comfortable and departed just a couple of sets later.
It was 12-all at the time and stayed that way until the main break.
Rosellas wingers Keanu Wainohu-Kemp and Patrick Achurch crossed in either corner, bookending converted tries to Tigers pair Toby Key and Haydan Ritchie.
Wests centre Kiah Cooper flew high to catch Hayden Loughrey's cross-field chip kick in the 56th minute.
In the absence of Walsh, five-eighth Will Smith landed the conversion for an 18-12 advantage and later a penalty goal.
Twenty-four hours earlier at the same Coalfields venue, Cessnock No.6 Douglas Beale booted a penalty late to secure the unbeaten Goannas a 12-all draw with visitors Maitland.
Also on Saturday and Lakes crossed twice late to prevail 30-18 over hosts Kurri Kurri after a tight tussle while Wyong held out Northern Hawks 22-12 at Morry Breen Oval.
Macquarie v Souths was postponed until May 18 with Lyall Peacock Field deemed unfit for play. Central had the bye.
In the inaugural Newcastle RL women's tackle fixtures - Central toppled Wests 18-10 at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday and Raymond Terrace went down to hosts Wyong 22-10 on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.