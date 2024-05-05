Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Luke Walsh injures hamstring as Wests post back-to-back Newcastle RL wins

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 5 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests halfback Luke Walsh. Picture by Simone De Peak
Wests halfback Luke Walsh. Picture by Simone De Peak

TWO-TIME Newcastle Rugby League player of the year Luke Walsh suffered a hamstring injury as Western Suburbs posted back-to-back wins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.