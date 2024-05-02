Rosellas take flight to Cessnock as wet weather tweaks Newcastle RL draw

WESTERN SUBURBS coach Rick Stone described it as a "50-50" call but ultimately preferred giving up hosting rights to avoid any catch-up games later in the Newcastle Rugby League season.
With home ground Harker Oval looking unlikely amid the region's wet weather, Wests have transferred their round-four fixture against The Entrance to Cessnock Sportsground.
The clash has also been pushed back, shifted from Saturday to Sunday and just 24 hours after Cessnock meet Maitland at the same Coalfields venue.
"Giving up a home game isn't ideal but our field probably isn't going to be in a position to play, then obviously you go into a bit of a backlog of catch-up games at the back end of the year which can put you under some pressure," Stone told the Newcastle Herald following Thursday's announcement.
"Probably a 50-50 really. We've got a few boys unavailable this week, injuries and suspension, but we decided after a good win last week to try and play again."
Rosellas skipper Ben Stone (concussion) remains an unlikely starter.
In another Newcastle RL change Wyong will see original hosts Northern Hawks at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday, the clubs simply swapping home games for 2024 and now meeting at Tomaree Sportsground later in round 10.
No alternative venue has been put in place for Sunday's fixture at Lyall Peacock Field (Macquarie v Souths) while Kurri Kurri still hope to welcome Lakes on Saturday.
