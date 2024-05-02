Newcastle Herald
Rosellas take flight to Cessnock as wet weather tweaks Newcastle RL draw

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 2 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 12:45pm
Lakes v Wests at Cahill Oval on April 20. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Lakes v Wests at Cahill Oval on April 20. Picture by Peter Lorimer

WESTERN SUBURBS coach Rick Stone described it as a "50-50" call but ultimately preferred giving up hosting rights to avoid any catch-up games later in the Newcastle Rugby League season.

