Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Crane company NQCranes cops $1m fine for cartel agreement in Hunter, Queensland

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NQCranes has copped a $1 million fine for entering into a cartel agreement with a competitor in the Hunter and Queensland.

The Federal Court has fined a crane company $1 million for signing an anti-competitive cartel agreement with a rival firm in their Newcastle and Queensland markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.