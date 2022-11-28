Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenager admits murdering 16-year-old boy at Swansea

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crime scene at Swansea where a boy, 16, was stabbed to death.

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has admitted to murdering one teenager and seriously wounding another during a frenzied stabbing at Swansea last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.