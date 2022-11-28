Teenager admits murdering 16-year-old boy at Swansea

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has admitted to murdering one teenager and seriously wounding another during a frenzied stabbing at Swansea last year.
The boy, who cannot be identified, appeared in Broadmeadow Children's Court on Monday where he was committed for sentence on charges of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains behind bars and will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in February to get a sentence date.
Police have said they were called to a home in Parbury Street at Swansea about 8.20pm on September 17 last year after reports two boys, both 16, had been stabbed in the front yard.
One of the teenagers who was stabbed in the torso stumbled down a hill and collapsed, where he was unable to be revived.
The second boy was stabbed in the chest and hip and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
About an hour later, police found the attacker in the backyard of the home on Parbury Street with a large knife nearby.
