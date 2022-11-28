Newcastle Herald
Eraring Power Station closure: Lake Macquarie council to be represented as Origin Energy reactivates community forum ahead of planned closure

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:28pm, first published 8:20pm
Origin Energy announced its intention to close the Eraring Power Station earlier this year in February. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

ERARING Power Station owner and operator Origin Energy plans to reactivate its community forum, and Lake Macquarie City Council will have a seat at the table.

