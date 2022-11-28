ERARING Power Station owner and operator Origin Energy plans to reactivate its community forum, and Lake Macquarie City Council will have a seat at the table.
With plans to close the power station as early as August 2025, Origin hopes the forum will open a dialogue between it and the local community before it ends coal-fired power generation at the site.
Last week, Origin gave an indication that it may not shutter Eraring in 2025 - telling a Committee for the Economic Development of Australia that renewable energy infrastructure wasn't coming online fast enough to mitigate the closure of coal-fired power stations.
Councillor Jack Antcliff will represent the council at the forum, which has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic.
The council hasn't previously had representation on the forum, and has pushed to participate in the dialogue around the closure - arguing its vitally important to the city that the transition away from coal has a minimal impact on employment, the economy and social wellbeing.
A statement from Origin in a report to councillors said it's aware the forum needs to represent and speak on behalf of a broad cross-section of the community.
"The first meeting will be intended to facilitate introductions, discuss the forum's charter and to update the group on our draft community investment strategy and key operational matters," the statement said.
It's expected the group will meet three to four times a year, with the first meeting slated for after Australia Day, 2023.
The council argues Origin's continued presence in Lake Macquarie has the potential to deliver long-term employment and economic benefits.
"Council also has an interest in ensuring the site of Eraring Power Station contributes to the economic health of the city to the fullest extent possible," a report to councillors said.
"During the period of the transition away from coal-fired power generation, Origin Energy is also well placed to mitigate the negative social impacts of the retirement."
Eraring has been the largest single site contributor to Lake Macquarie's economic health for nearly 50 years.
It's contributed to capital investment, consumption of materials and labour, the purchasing of professional services and made the largest contribution to the national energy grid of any power station in the country, according to the council.
In vying for a position on the forum, the council hopes it can contribute to a smooth transition away from coal and open the door to opportunities to turn the closure into an economic and environmental benefit - possibly reusing and recovering ash by-products.
In its report to councillors, it argued that with less than three years left until the earliest shutdown date, it needs to identify problems on the city's horizon and take action.
"This could be an opportunity to share city knowledge and ensure any investment strategy achieves maximum benefit," the report said.
"Eraring has also affected some otherwise unrelated infrastructure, such as forcing the closure of the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Camp.
"Opportunities to influence a positive contribution to future infrastructure provision may arise from participation in the forum."
Origin has convened the forum since it took ownership of Eraring in 2013.
Cr Antcliff was the only councillor who nominated to be on the forum at Monday's meeting.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
