A WINDING walk through the mangroves with panoramic views of Pirrita Island is expected to be a major drawcard for nature tourists on the shores of Lake Macquarie.
The $3 million boardwalk, which spans 230 metres, makes Swansea more accessible than ever - inviting locals to explore the beauty in their own backyard.
Lake Macquarie deputy mayor Adam Shultz and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley opened the boardwalk on Monday.
"Pirrita Island has been a popular recreation spot for many years, with activities largely focused around the reserve at the southern end of the island, which offers picnic and barbecue facilities and panoramic views of Swansea Channel," Cr Shultz said.
"The new boardwalk invites visitors to explore the area around Miners Point, on the island's north-western edge, and boasts uninterrupted views across Lake Macquarie - the stunning jewel of our city."
Interpretive signs will be installed along the boardwalk to showcase the heritage of the area and the unique flora and fauna that call the island home.
It's one of a suite of improvements the council is making along Swansea foreshore.
Along with stabilising the foreshore, the carpark on the western side of Pirrita Island has been upgraded to improve access, and a new outdoor fitness trail has been installed along Channel Street between the swim centre and Thomas Humphreys Reserve.
Ms Catley said the island is an iconic location which the community flocks to in the summer months.
"The new boardwalk makes the location more accessible than ever and allows even greater exploration of the area," she said.
"I have had the chance to check out the new boardwalk and can attest that the views are fantastic.
"The new boardwalk is another example of the state and local levels of government working together to deliver new infrastructure for our community."
The island is named after the Awabakal word for oysters from the mangroves, while Miners Point harks back to the coal mining families who lived on the island throughout the 1900s.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
