Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Things to Do

Lake Macquarie things to do: new boardwalk near Swansea Channel shows off panoramic views of Pirrita Island

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new boardwalk at Pirrita Island opened officially on Monday. Picture supplied.

A WINDING walk through the mangroves with panoramic views of Pirrita Island is expected to be a major drawcard for nature tourists on the shores of Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.