"There are a number of people who do ring me who are desperate to get someone somewhere in a hurry at all times of the day and night. Some of the other services may do that at a premium and may not be able to react as quickly as me. A couple of weeks ago I got a call from someone who had someone coming in from an international destination, they rang me at 2pm and I was in Sydney at 6am the next morning. Those jobs aren't unusual for me."

