EIGHT fire trucks and 30 fire fighters worked to control a blaze at Mount Hutton on Tuesday.
Several calls were made to emergency services after a fire broke out just after 9am.
The villa on Cowmeadow Road was well-alight when NSW Fire and Rescue crews arrived on scene and witnesses reported heavy smoke in the area.
"More than 30 firefighters are working to contain the blaze to the severely damaged villa, which is under threat of structural collapse," a statement for NSW Fire and Rescue said at the time.
Paramedics and police were also called to the scene.
One of the homeowners, who was at the villa when the fire started, managed to self-evacuate and did not require treatment. Pet dog Jazzy, was also very lucky to walk away from the fire. At first there were fears for Jazzy's wellbeing but the pooch walked safely out of the house and into the arms of their concerned owners.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
NSW Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said it is a timely reminder that calling Triple-0 for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.
"The Triple-0 service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact police, fire or ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations."
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
