Newcastle Knights legend Marc Glanville pleads for return of lost 1997 premiership ring

By Max McKinney
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 3:30pm
Marc Glanville. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights legend Marc Glanville has been left devastated after his 1997 premiership ring was accidentally placed in bags of clothes donated to the Salvos and then taken before it could be retrieved.

