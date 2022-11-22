JETS coach Arthur Papas has used the initial part of the A-League recess to improve the players' physically.
Now, Papas wants to see them put it into action.
The Jets depart for Tamworth on Wednesday morning ahead of a friendly against Melbourne City on Saturday.
The hit-out is the first of three games in a week. They meet Macarthur on December 2 and Sydney FC a day later.
The Jets' next A-League game is away to the Mariners on December 11.
"We have added some really good layers physically," Papas said. "It has been a positive week in terms of what we have been able to get through. Some of the sessions have been really tough and the boys have come through. We have had some of our best numbers since we began with this group in the last week, which is positive.
"Tamworth is an opportunity to get away and spend time together.
"We have a really tough game as well, which is what we want."
The Jets went down 2-1 to Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium in the final game before the World Cup break.
"It is not three points up for grabs but winning is important," Papas said. "We want to come out of this block in a much better position physically and with more players in tune with our way of playing. I think we will see that.
"I know we lost to City last game, but we created some really good chances. We got into the box more times than they did. That was against a team which, for me, is the benchmark in the league.
"We wanted to get tested in this break to make sure we go into the next block in a better place."
Beka Dartsmelia (foot), Archie Goodwin (thigh), Carl Jenkinson (hip flexor) and Callum Timmins (ankle) sat out the last City clash with injury.
"Darts and Archie have had a week of training and are back in the picture," Papas said. "With Jenks and Callum a proper training session rather than a small amount of minutes may be more beneficial for them. We will assess it later in the week."
The Jets women's side travel to Tamworth on Friday and will take on Western Sydney in round two of their competition on Saturday.
"I hope there is good turnout," Papas said. "Areas like Tamworth love their spot but they don't get an opportunity to see professional teams very often.
"It is a double-header and we hope it is two wins on the night for the Jets."
Meanwhile, Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo will reportedly depart the A-League club to take the helm at French Ligue 1 club Troyes.
French outlet L'Equipe reported Kisnorbo, who has been hugely successful at City, will replace Bruno Irles, who was sacked on November 8. Troyes, like Melbourne City, is also a part of the City Football Group.
At Troyes, who sit 13th in Ligue 1, Kisnorbo would reunite with mentor and former City coach Erick Mombaerts, who he worked under in 2019-20.
City lead the league with five wins and a draw.
