Jets attacker backs Devlin to lift in Cup

JETS midfielder Reno Piscopo can't wait to watch former teammate Cameron Devlin do his thing for the Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar.
"I am absolutely buzzing for him," Piscopo said. "The way he has been going in Scotland, he deserves it. It is amazing. I am over the moon for him. He is a brother of mine. I messaged him and he couldn't believe he is going to a World Cup. I am super proud of him."
Piscopo and Devlin were part of the Olyroos side at the Tokyo Olympics and also spent two season together at Wellington Phoenix.
Devlin spent last season at Scottish club Hearts, where he is one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the competition.
On Wednesday, he could be handed the job of closing down French superstar Kylian M'bappe in the Socceroos' opening game.
"That is his game," Piscopo said of Devlin, who had signed with the Jets before triggering an exit clause to move overseas. "When I first saw him, he was like a little Kante. He is always chasing the ball, wanting to get on the ball, flying into tackles ... you don't see many players like that."
Piscopo hopes to join Devlin on the international stage, but has work do first.
Devlin's call up came after two consistently high seasons.
"I know I have to improve," the 24-year-old said. "My main goal is to go back overseas. Working with Arthur, that is our goal. He wants to help me achieve it. In the front third you have to risk losing balls and forcing a pass. It is a bit different, but you have to try and be consistent in every game. I need to be 100 per cent fit, which I think I am now."
Piscopo got through his first 90 minutes for the Jets in the 2-1 loss to City last round. The attacker was denied a goal by the crossbar from a curling freekick.
"I thought it was in," Piscopo said. "I spoke to City keeper Tom Glover after the game and he said 'you scared me, I thought that was going in'.
The Jets will meet City in a friendly in Tamworth on Satrurday - the first of three hit outs during the A-League's hiatus for the start of the World Cup - and Piscopo believes their games is heading in the right direction despite three straight losses.
"Against City, that is how we play," Piscopo said. "We were aggressive, we wanted to play with the ball. Unfortunately we conceded those two goals where we know we could have prevented that situation from happening.
"That is football. We did create enough chances to get back into the game, and even win the game, but we didn't take them.
"We have to build on that. It is still early in the season. When we hit the first game back, we have to be straight on it."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.