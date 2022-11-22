Australia landed an early blow before being floored by a power-packed France in a 4-1 loss to the reigning World Cup titleholders in Qatar.
The Socceroos went ahead via Craig Goodwin and bossed Les Bleus for the initial 25 minutes at Al Janoub Stadium.
But the Australians were then swamped by wave after ominous blue wave as France scored four goals in a 45-minute burst.
Veteran Olivier Giroud netted twice while Adrien Rabiot and megastar Kylian Mbappe also scored against the outclassed Socceroos.
IN LOCAL NEWS:
Goodwin's ninth-minute goal was from Australia's top shelf, with the Adelaide United captain scoring from a stunning fast-break.
Harry Souttar's laser long ball from defence was collected by Mathew Leckie on the right flank and he cut inside French defender Lucas Hernandez.
The Frenchman's right knee buckled as Leckie arrowed across the face of goal to Goodwin who scored to put the Socceroos on top of the world champions.
Australia could have gone 2-0 up in the 22nd minute when a flying Mitch Duke 20-metre shot just curved right of the net.
But five minutes later, the tide turned towards France.
Rabiot squared scores with a close-range header from a perfectly weighted ball from substitute Theo Hernandez, who replaced his injured older brother.
Five minutes later, Giroud put the French 2-1 ahead after a blunder from Australian right-back Nathaniel Atkinson, one of six Socceroos on debut in Doha at the World Cup finals.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Atkinson failed to control a routine Jackson Irvine pass and was dispossessed in a twinkling by Rabiot and the ball rolled to the brilliant Mbappe.
With an audacious back-heel, he returned possession to Rabiot, who in turn found Giroud unmarked metres from goal.
The French went close to scoring four more times in the next 10 minutes before Australia's Irvine, against the flow, bounced a header into the post just before halftime.
After the break, the French rout was completed with accurate headers from the brilliant Mbappe in the 68th minute and Giroud, who just three minutes later equalled Thierry Henry's record for most goals for France, 51.
The Australians next meet Tunisia (Saturday 9pm AEDT) with Denmark (December 1, 2am AEDT) to follow.
Tunisia and Denmark played out a scoreless draw in their first Group D game.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.