A TRIO police claim are linked to the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang will spend Christmas behind bars, charged in connection to an alleged kneecapping on Wakefield Road in April.
Co-accused Justin Bell, 27, Jason Bailey, 47, and Carley Moon, 42, all had their cases adjourned until January in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday.
The state's prosecution authority, the DPP, told the court it needed a six-week adjournment to gather witness statements and further evidence in the case.
All three face different charges after a man was found on a street in Edgeworth with a bullet wound to his right leg - believed to be the result of gang infighting.
It's alleged Bailey shot the 27-year-old man in the leg at a non-descript dumping ground near Freemans Waterhole before he was allegedly left in a carpark at Edgeworth.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital and has made a full recovery from his injuries.
At the time, police appealed to the public for information after they claimed the alleged victim refused to cooperate with Strike Force Undola investigations.
Bailey is already behind bars charged over another home invasion and participating in a criminal group and now faces charges for a further 10 offences.
Bell, a senior member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang, was refused bail over a home invasion at Edgeworth in March that left a 24-year-old woman with machete wounds to her leg and head, and the alleged kneecapping of the man who was found in Arnott Street.
The Gillieston Heights resident was on bail when he was arrested, accused of another violent home invasion at West Wallsend last year.
Detective arrested Moon at Blackalls Park in September and charged her with 12 offences, including special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence; accessory after the fact of discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm; conceal serious indictable offence; possess unauthorised prohibited firearm; possess unauthorised pistol; possess unauthorised firearm; possess ammunition without holding licence; participate criminal group contribute criminal activity; act with intent to influence witness; and threat/cause injury/harm to prevent information to police.
Bell, Bailey and Moon have not entered pleas to the charges against them.
None of them made applications for bail and they were formally refused.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.