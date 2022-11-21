US alternative-metal legends Helmet will kick off their Australian tour at Newcastle's Cambridge Hotel on April 20.
The seven-date tour is Helmet's first run of shows since 2017 and the Cambridge tour-opener will be end a 10-year drought between concerts in Newcastle.
Original frontman and lead guitarist Page Hamilton leads the four-piece that includes Kyle Stevenson (drums), Dan Beeman (rhythm guitar) and Dave Case (bass) who joined Helmet in the 2000s.
On this latest tour, Helmet will celebrate their 34-year legacy by performing greatest hits sets.
Helmet emerged out of New York City and broke onto the alternative music scene in the early '90s with their albums Strap It On (1990) and Meantime (1992), which included their beloved tracks Unsung and In The Meantime.
The band's influence can be readily heard in early music from Australian bands like Silverchair and Grinspoon, as well their US contemporaries such as Tool and System Of A Down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.