Helmet kick off Australian tour with Newcastle show at the Cambridge Hotel

By Josh Leeson
November 22 2022 - 10:30am
Helmet are bringing their meaty metal riffs to Newcastle in April. Picture supplied

US alternative-metal legends Helmet will kick off their Australian tour at Newcastle's Cambridge Hotel on April 20.

