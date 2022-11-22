Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Australia Institute Centre for Future Work study shows health, education, public administration and safety, transport are the Hunter's main employment areas

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears at a rally in February this year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

THE union peak body Hunter Workers is launching a new report commissioned from the Australia Institute that makes the case for the public sector as an engine of growth in the service economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.