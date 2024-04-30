Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Catherine Henry Lawyers placed in voluntary administration, blaming cash flow

Donna Page
By Donna Page
May 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Henry is the principal and founder of Catherine Henry Lawyers.
Catherine Henry is the principal and founder of Catherine Henry Lawyers.

PROMINENT Newcastle lawyer Catherine Henry has made the "difficult, but necessary" decision to appoint voluntary administrators to her law firm, insisting the business is being restructured and not collapsing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.