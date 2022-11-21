Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Labor, Liberal and Greens councillors unite to call for state government action on Stockton Beach erosion

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent works on Stockton Beach. Newcastle councillors are calling on the state government to step up to fix beach erosion. Picture by Simone De Peak

The three major parties on Newcastle council have united to push the state government to act on Stockton's worsening beach erosion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.