Police have charged 144 people as they seized several guns and about 50 knives across NSW - including in the Hunter - during a crackdown on knife-related crime.
Investigators seized six firearms, 48 knives and a range of illicit drugs and weapons as part of Operation Foil III, which ran from last Thursday to Saturday.
In one raid, Newcastle police searched a home on Ada Street at Waratah about 1.45pm on Friday and seized a loaded sawn-off shotgun, a double barrel shotgun, ammunition, a flick knife, a stolen motorbike, drugs - including amphetamine and cannabis - and $3850 cash.
They also found a laptop that had been reported stolen from a Hamilton business earlier in the week, along with a large number of counterfeit driver's licenses.
"We have well-resourced police using intel to identify people and areas of concern related to knife crime with a view to supress any further violence or related criminal activity," Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.
"That's the overt, high-visibility side of things; bail enforcement, suspect targeting - meanwhile, Youth Command is engaging with young persons who have been deemed 'at risk' of committing violent crime.
"The use of knives, particularly by young males, is a serious concern for police, and further operations are planned to reduce their use and possession in public places."
