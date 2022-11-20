Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Morpeth the merrier for bicentenary celebrations

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morpeth Bridge was transformed on Sunday as people celebrated the bicentenary. Pictures by Max Mason-Hubers

Morpeth's bicentenary was celebrated with plenty of vintage and historic activities in Swan Street and surrounds over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.