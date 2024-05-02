Millions of extra funding for quality spaces at Newcastle public schools

PUBLIC schools in Shortland are set to benefit from over $4 million in extra infrastructure funding.
Wiripaang Public School will receive $3 million for a new a new school hall, Windale Public School will be granted $700,000 to upgrade and cover outdoor learning areas and Lakeside School will receive $400,000 to upgrade learning, sensory spaces and classroom.
The announcement was made on Friday morning under round two of the Albanese Government's Schools Upgrade Fund which will deliver $68 million for infrastructure projects across state public schools.
Minister for Education Jason Clare said he wants all students to get access to a quality education.
"... that includes access to quality facilities to learn in and play on," he said.
"This is another important step in building a better and fairer education system."
Schools with high numbers of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations students, and students living with disability have been prioritised with the greatest needs.
"From upgrading classrooms to new outdoor equipment, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most," Mr Clare said.
Public schools which haven't received significant capital funding in the last two years were also prioritised.
Member for Shortland Pat Conroy said everyone wins when local schools get more support for teachers and students to enjoy better facilities.
"These schools service communities that have some of the most challenged economic circumstances, and I know that this funding to build and upgrade their infrastructure will make a huge difference," he said.\
