Newcastle university students establish pro-Palestine encampment

STUDENTS have established an encampment at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan campus protesting its partnerships with Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which the students say are "directly complicit" in the genocide of Palestinians.
Both Boeing and Lockheed Martin fund scholarships at the university, including the Boeing Engineering Scholarship for Women and the Altitude Accord.
The students join a growing movement at universities and colleges across the globe, including those in Australia, protesting the Israel-Hamas war.
UON Students for Palestine member Anjali Beames said they are prepared to stay for as long as it takes for their demands to be met.
"We've decided to take this action because we as students at the University of Newcastle (UON) don't want to be complicit in the partnerships with Israel and genocide in Gaza," Ms Beames said.
The students want complete transparency regarding any and all investments with weapons manufacturers and the State of Israel.
Another demand is for the university to cut all ties with institutions in Israel, including Israeli universities, and with Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
The "Altitude Accord" allows Lockheed Martin to design the curriculum and host lectures for UON's undergraduate Aerospace Engineering degree, according to the students.
Ms Beames said the group was inspired by student movements happening globally, particularly in the United States.
"I think students have been at the forefront of anti-war movements, you just have to look back to Vietnam," she said.
"At this very moment in the current global political situation it's almost unimaginable that students wouldn't resist and stand up for what's right.
"That's what inspires me, is looking back at student activism in the past, but it's not the only time we've fought back against war and senseless violence."
UON acting vice-chancellor professor Zee Upton said she is aware of the group exercising its right to protest.
"Our university's priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our students, staff and visitors and to uphold the principles of free speech," she said.
"We're proud of the diversity of our university community and as a leading university for equality, we know that at the heart of all we do is fairness and respect.
"Our campus community must be able to conduct normal operations safely, even during times of protest.
"We are pleased that university operations, including teaching and learning, have not been impacted by the peaceful protests."
About 15 students are understood to be part of the encampment, which was established on Monday morning.
Ms Beames said they are exercising their peaceful right to protest.
"We have a zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism or any type of bigotry or hate," she said.
"We just want to stand up for the voices of the unheard."
