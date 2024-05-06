Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Knights coach Adam O'Brien facing welcome selection dilemma

By Robert Dillon
May 7 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights celebrate Daniel Saifiti's try against the Warriors on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
The Knights celebrate Daniel Saifiti's try against the Warriors on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien faces a welcome selection dilemma as he ponders whether to reinstate Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti in his starting pack for Saturday's clash with Wests Tigers in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.