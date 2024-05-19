Wallsend's government-run aged care facility cops non-compliance notice

WALLSEND Aged Care Facility, operated by the NSW Ministry of Health through Hunter New England Health District, has received a compliance notice for failing all of eight standards.
The failures include the use of restrictive practices - chemical restraint as well as physical restraints and seclusion, outside of legislative guidelines.
Staff were "routinely using unauthorised restrictive practices", an Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission site audit report says.
The advice of a wound specialist regarding a resident with advanced bilateral pressure injuries was not followed, pain assessments did not accurately identify areas of pain or include strategies, and risks associated with the refusal of personal care were not assessed or monitored for another resident.
Two other people experiencing falls were not referred for reassessment of mobility or changed needs due to injury in a timely way.
One resident had "an increase in changed behaviours" for six to 12 months before a referral was made for a specialist review.
The commission found the provider had not met 22 out of 42 requirements of the Aged Care Quality Standards across the eight categories.
In failing the provider on Standard 3, personal and clinical care, the commissioner's delegate cited a lack of involvement of external specialists and organisations.
That was having an impact on the safety and well-being of consumers, the report says.
Another issue was the relocation of residents, consolidating them into one unit from two.
Residents told the assessment team the shared bedroom layout with multiple people in one room, affected their sense of belonging, independence, and function.
The shared rooms were not big enough, residents, their families and representatives said.
The assessment team also found issues with workforce competency and knowledge, and incident reporting and escalation processes.
The closure of Wallsend Aged Care Facility was announced on February 22, two days after the non-compliance notice was issued.
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker said there were 17 people left in the facility, which has room for 98 people, after eight residents had been transitioned out.
"We will continue to support the remaining 17 residents until they can find appropriate accommodation," Ms McCosker said.
"We are committed to ensuring we maintain adequate staff to care for our residents, and meet our obligations under Commonwealth standards."
Ms McCosker said the facility "did not meet all of the aged care quality standards" but there was "no immediate and severe risk" to the safety, health and well-being of residents.
The commission has not issued sanctions but it has issued a notice to remedy and it currently scores two out of five stars "Improvement Needed" on the My Aged Care website.
HNEH has been required to bring in an external advisory service to work with management and improve services and experiences for the remaining residents.
They are also required to undergo a Work Health and Safety assessment of processes for consumer safety and dignity, staff safety, and actions to minimise physical restraint.
They have also agreed to engage Dementia Support Australia for review of consumer behaviours, development of management strategies and supports, and approach to develop education for staff.
