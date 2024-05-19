Clear skies in time for distinguished gentleman's classic ride through town

AFTER a short delay, about 150 motorcycle riders joined Newcastle's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on Sunday to help raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
Old and new joined the throng, after a brief storm made way for clear skies.
Men and women participated in the event being replicated around the world, dressed in three-piece suits, bow ties, vests, deer hunting caps, and some otherwise colourful attire.
Not one to hide, lead rider and organiser Stephen Meek was easy to spot in a light blue suit adorned with pink flamingos.
"We had 150-plus actual riders which, given the start today I was quite pleased with," Mr Meek said.
"I thought it might go a bit pear-shaped with the cold and the weather front earlier. It's been great, really, everybody's really happy."
Classic bikes led from the front, with a standout being a limited edition Triumph Cafe Racer Thruxton R, Mr Meek said.
"About $120,000 worth, that was pretty special," Mr Meek said.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney in 2012. Initially an Australia wide event, it has now expanded worldwide with rides held annually in 121 different countries.
Since its inception, it has raised almost $69m across participating countries for prostate cancer research and mental health.
This year's event in Newcastle has raised nearly $33,000.
