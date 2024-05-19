Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Clear skies in time for distinguished gentleman's classic ride through town

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 19 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Bryden at The Station, Newcastle, after participating in Newcastle's Distinguished Gentlemans Ride to unite classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and mens mental health. Pictures by Marina Neil.
Terry Bryden at The Station, Newcastle, after participating in Newcastle's Distinguished Gentlemans Ride to unite classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and mens mental health. Pictures by Marina Neil.

AFTER a short delay, about 150 motorcycle riders joined Newcastle's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on Sunday to help raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.