The performance of Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith should have Newcastle Jets fans excited

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Newcastle Jets' American signing Sarah Griffith showed she will prove a handful this season with a stand-out performance against Brisbane at Perry Park on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets will need to be better with the ball if they want to be a top-four side this season but there was plenty to be encouraged about in their first outing despite going down 2-1 to Brisbane.

