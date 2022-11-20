The Newcastle Jets will need to be better with the ball if they want to be a top-four side this season but there was plenty to be encouraged about in their first outing despite going down 2-1 to Brisbane.
They did not do themselves any favours - finding yourself 2-0 down at the break is far from ideal - but there was no denying Newcastle played with the grit and determination coach Ash Wilson has been asking of them throughout a ridiculously short pre-season.
Hard work, unity and resilience - they are the foundation Wilson wants to build success from. But hard work alone will not win you matches. There will also need to be some improved decision-making when in possession and under pressure.
Playing a quick ball works well when your teammates are ready. When they are not, the result can be disastrous.
The Jets looked all at sea when goalkeeper Georgina Worth, who overall was solid in her first outing for Newcastle, rushed a pass out from the back that led to the first goal.
Newcastle also proved wasteful at times when they had worked hard for the ball.
"The amount of turnovers that we gave away, particularly when we'd win the ball back on transition, was not good enough, and it's something that we need to address," Wilson said post-match.
It is hard to not get excited about the damage American Sarah Griffith, on loan from Chicago Red Stars, can do in the competition.
A lot of the Jets' attacking threats came through the 23-year-old forward. Fit, fast and dynamic, Griffith aggressively pressured Brisbane into turning over the ball, hit the woodwork with one shot and had another denied by Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff. She also delivered a number of pinpoint crosses into the box.
Compatriot Murphy Agnew was dangerous off set pieces and also drove two shots at goal from range without reward. Towering centre-back Emily Garnier, also American, was sound and looks like she could have good impact running the ball out of defence.
All four substitutes - Tara Andrews, Sophie Stapleford, Adriana Konjarski and Leia Puxty - could not be faulted and Wilson could have some tough decisions to make ahead of their round-two clash with Western Sydney in Tamworth next Saturday.
Wanderers had the bye in round one.
In other A-League Women's results over the weekend, Adelaide beat Sydney 1-0, Melbourne City thrashed Wellington 4-1, newcomers Western United downed Melbourne Victory 1-0 and Perth drew 2-2 with Canberra.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
