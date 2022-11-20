Execution in both boxes will be the focus as the Newcastle Jets move on from a season-opening 2-1 loss to Brisbane at Perry Park on Saturday.
Coach Ash Wilson was left lamenting two potentially unavoidable moments in defence that had Newcastle trailing 2-0 at the break and chasing the game.
The first goal, in the 31st minute, came far too easily.
Goalkeeper Georgina Worth looked to play the ball quickly from the back with a free kick deep in Jets territory but her teammates were not switched on.
There was no one on the end of the pass into the middle of the park and Brisbane's Shea Connors, who proved the architect of both Roar goals, swooped.
The American beat midfielder Cassidy Davis to the ball then wrong-footed defender Teigen Allen before drawing compatriot Emily Garnier out and passing inside to Brazilian Mariel Hecher.
With Worth approaching, Hecher selflessly touched on to Matilda Larissa Crummer to score with a back-post tap-in.
Eight minutes later, Connors made the most of a poor clearance out of the Jets' box.
An unmarked Connors picked up the ball down the right and drove towards the byline, beating former Roar teammate Cannon Clough and crossing into the path of Sharn Freier to finish with one touch from close range.
Both goals came after Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff had tipped Murphy Agnew's free kick from directly in front over the bar in the 20th minute and denied Sarah Griffith's 21st-minute shot in a one-on-one situation.
The Chicago Red Stars forward then rattled the woodwork in first-half stoppage time.
"It was a mistake that cost the first goal and momentum shifted," Wilson told the Newcastle Herald post-match.
"Defensively not clearing the ball from the cross and conceding that second one going into the break just gave us a really tough challenge coming into the second half.
"We had every belief that we could get back into the game and we pushed and we created opportunities, but again we fell short."
The Jets pegged one back in the 76th minute when Agnew blasted a penalty into the left edge of the net after substitute Adriana Konjarski was brought down just inside the area without the ball by Hancuff.
It looked as though Newcastle had found an equaliser in the 84th minute when Tara Andrews nodded a corner kick into the net.
But the goal was disallowed after it was deemed to have been touched by Konjarski on the way through from an off-side position.
Konjarski tangled with Hancuff in the process and ended up on the ground clutching at her right ankle. The 27-year-old subsequently had to be stretchered off after just 13 minutes on the field.
Konjarski was playing in her first national league match since 2019 and looked dangerous with every touch for the Jets.
But the NPLW Northern NSW player of the year and leading scorer was in visible agony as she was carried off.
It is understood she has been cleared of any bone breaks and will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to assess the extent of the injury.
Newcastle created 13 shots to Brisbane's 12 in an evenly matched encounter in which momentum shifted on a number of occasions.
"We had more shots on target," Wilson said.
"We had nine to their five but their keeper had some good saves and we needed to probably challenge her a little bit more when we were in those areas with that final shot."
There were seven fresh faces in the Jets starting line-up from their last campaign.
The only returning players named in the first XI were midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson plus forwards Ash Brodigan and Lauren Allan.
Maitland's NPLW NNSW captain Sophie Stapleford and Adamstown Rosebud leader and left-back Leia Puxty made their ALW debuts off the bench.
