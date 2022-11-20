Newcastle Herald
How Newcastle Jets coach Ash Wilson saw their first-round hit-out: A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Jets coach Ash Wilson. Picture by Marina Neil

Execution in both boxes will be the focus as the Newcastle Jets move on from a season-opening 2-1 loss to Brisbane at Perry Park on Saturday.

