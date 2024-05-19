Merewether builds game on defence after being bashed in GF

MEREWETHER players made a pact after they were "bashed" by Maitland in the grand final last year that the Greens would not let it happen again.
The Greens spent the off-season in the gym.
The preseason was geared to build toughness and tenacity. Now they are reaping the rewards.
Merewether produced a resolute defensive display in atrocious conditions to hold out Hamilton 16-12 at a sodden Townson Oval.
"After they got bashed up by Maitland in the grand final, the guys made a pact," coach Tony Munro said. "They were determined to make sure it didn't happen againsand that we dominated teams physically.
"The boys have been working really hard in the gym, doing their extras. We do a lot of defensive and breakdown work at training. In the first six weeks of preseason, we concentrated on technique. We gradually increased the contact. Then we did body on body and it is paying dividends."
The Greens have conceded nine tries in six games, at less than two a game.
Time after time, they brought down the big Hamilton forwards. They rarely missed a tackle and forced knock-ons and turnovers.
"I couldn't be prouder of the effort," Munro said. "Our defence has been a strength."
Merewether's 2022 premiership success was based on recycling quick possession and spreading the ball to the edges for their first men to carve up.
"We had to make a shift," Munro said. "We don't have the cattle at the moment. We are confident the attack will come.
"Last week, having Sam Bright back and moving Toby Wait to 12, we put five tries on Beaches in the 2nd half. That was having Brighty there to control things.
"We have a couple of players to come in who are good attacking footballers and will make a difference."
With a southerly at their backs, Merewether controlled field position in the first half. Bright landed a penalty in the 15th minute before Rhys Bray muscled over from close range in the 27th. Bright added the extras and a penalty for 13-0.
The Hawks closed the gap to 13-5 just before half-time through hooker Pat Teddy after a loose pass by the Greens at their own end.
Conditions deteriorated in the second half, making spreading the ball near impossible.
Bright landed a third penalty in the 60th minute before Hamilton prop crossed from close range at the death.
"It was pretty hard to play rugby in that," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said. "It was definitely an improvement on how we have been playing.
"We have a new team chucked together. I was hoping it would have been clicking a bit better by now.
"We need to be patient. We think things have to happen straight away. A lot of these boys have talent but other teams have been together a bit longer a and work better together. It will come together, I'm pretty sure of that."
In other games, Koby Wetini and Pat Batey scored doubles as Maitland ran in six second-half tries to overpower University 50-14 at Marcelin Park.
Wanderers scored four tries in each half to out-gun Southern Beaches 55-0 at Ernie Calland Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.