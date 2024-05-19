Newcastle Herald
Merewether builds game on defence after being bashed in GF

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 19 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:18pm
Merewether hooker Matt Baggs was enormous in the 16-12 win over Hamilton. Picture by Marina Neil
Merewether hooker Matt Baggs was enormous in the 16-12 win over Hamilton. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER players made a pact after they were "bashed" by Maitland in the grand final last year that the Greens would not let it happen again.

