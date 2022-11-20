As Merewerther captain Josh Geary puts it, "you don't score 347 and lose too many".
Saturday marked one of those occasions with the Lions' run chase at Townson Oval falling just shy of Hamilton-Wickham's 353 from last weekend.
Ben Egan's century at the top of the order gave Merewether a chance in the two-day match and contributions throughout the order saw the hosts creep towards a season-high total but they ultimately finished six short at stumps.
"Close but no cigar. We probably needed about 15 off the last over so do-able, but we were probably just behind the eight ball. You don't score 347 and lose too many," Geary said.
Geary says Egan, who almost didn't play because of illness, "smoked them" with 14 boundaries part of his 122.
Egan and Chad Mayo (43) produced a 117-run partnership for the second wicket.
Geary (39), Jordi van Kemenade (36) and Luke Hitchcock (32) also contributed. The Lions were eight down after 91 overs, having already faced one on the first day.
The skipper lamented multiple dropped catches during the Hamwicks' innings.
He added "I haven't seen 700 runs scored at Townson for many years".
Selman Hassan, who recently debuted for Hamwicks, was the pick of the bowlers with 3-50 from 20 overs while Ted Bartlett (2-69) struck twice.
Elsewhere in round six of the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition, the top three spots were shuffled around following two key results.
Stockton (33) jumped to first and Wests (29) slipped to third following their top-of-the-table clash at Lynn Oval while Wallsend (32) rocketed to second with an outright victory over Cardiff-Boolaroo (5) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Defending premiers Stockton reeled in Wests' 185 late on day two, resuming at 0-25 and losing four wickets as they stayed undefeated.
Wallsend earned maximum points with Cal Gabriel (5-66) helping dismiss CBs for 169 in their second innings. The Tigers were four down reaching the required 114 runs with 12.3 overs to spare.
Fourth-placed City (26) put an eventful week behind them and got the job done without captain Ben Patterson, passing Waratah-Mayfield's 194 at No.1 Sportsground. The Sabres eventually declared at 6-272, including Oli Carter's 83, and the visitors finished 6-193.
Daniel Standing (3-25) and Kade Sutton (2-20) combined to take University's last five wickets as Charlestown recorded a 42-run win by knocking over the Sea Dragons for 160 at Kahibah Oval.
Toronto tasted success for the first time this summer, keeping Belmont at bay by seven runs at Ron Hill Oval. Belmont resumed at 2-51 in pursuit of Toronto's 166. Josh Westwood nabbed a five-wicket haul.
LADDER: Stockton 33, Wallsend 32, Wests 29, City 26, Charlestown 22, Hamwicks 18, Uni 18, Merewether 13, Toronto 13, Belmont 12, Waratah 7, Cardiff 5.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.