Adam Bettridge appointed to coach Newcastle Rebels representative squad for two years

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
Newcastle Rebels coach Adam Bettridge. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Premiership-winning coach Adam Bettridge has been appointed to lead the Newcastle Rebels representative team for the next two years.

