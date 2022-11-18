Premiership-winning coach Adam Bettridge has been appointed to lead the Newcastle Rebels representative team for the next two years.
Newcastle Rugby League officially made the announcement on Friday ahead of a new-look program in 2023.
Betrridge steered Macquarie to a Newcastle RL title in 2017 but has more recently been working at the Knights, featuring stints with SG Ball and Jersey Flegg squads.
"Having a coach of Adam's calibre gets the Rebels campaign for 2023 off to a great start," Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich said via a statement.
"The combination of his knowledge of the players in the Denton Engineering Cup [first grade] and the experience he gained at the Knights makes him a great fit for the Rebels role."
Newcastle RL is set to rejoin the men's senior NSW Country Championships next season with knockout matches taking place throughout March.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.