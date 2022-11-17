AW: It gives more opportunities for more people to get more game time. You look at other competitions around the world and the amount of games that they are playing, particularly over in Europe. For us, to increase the amount of games gives more of our players that exposure at that level. If we're going to continue to develop for the next level, we need to have players who are getting that ongoing experience. That's probably the first part of it. Obviously, the expansion of the number of scholarship players that teams have to have provides a good platform for some of our young talent to come into elite environments and get that exposure while being supported. In terms of how far it has to go, obviously a full home-and-away season, which they're talking about for next year, would be the minimum that it needs to get to after 14 years. Does that then impact on a finals series? The men get top six. We have top four because of the number of teams. But, if you start to add in another team does that then give more teams the opportunity to play finals football. The extension is still posing problems for players that have to work and supplement their playing wage with a wage from an external occupation. The extension of the league potentially has an impact on some of those players that are still working two jobs. Even from a time perspective, when you look at the renumeration and what the minimum wage is. It's come leaps and bounds from where it was, but it's still not at the level where the girls can afford to only focus on football as their sole income. Down the line, hopefully that can be a reality.