Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Familiar faces in new-look squad as Newcastle Jets get to work with first game four weeks away: A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
October 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets will be hopeful the dominant form of Cassidy Davis (left), Lauren Allan (middle) and Tara Andrews (right) for Warners Bay this year translates to ALW. Picture by Marina Neil

There was a clear focus on home-grown talent complemented by international quality as the Newcastle Jets began pre-season this week with an eye on their A-League Women's first match against Brisbane Roar in four weeks' time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.