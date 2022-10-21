There was a clear focus on home-grown talent complemented by international quality as the Newcastle Jets began pre-season this week with an eye on their A-League Women's first match against Brisbane Roar in four weeks' time.
Coach Ash Wilson has assembled a somewhat new-look squad with the final signings expected to be confirmed in coming days.
There are plenty of familiar faces with eight players from last year's squad of 18 retained while 11 players have not returned. They include long-serving defenders Gema Simon (Melbourne Victory) and Hannah Brewer as well as the club's 2021-22 rookie of the year Kirsty Fenton (Sydney FC).
Striker Jemma House - a two-time leading scorer in Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition - has not been re-signed.
Internationals Marie Dolvik Markussen (Norway) and Elizabeth Eddy (United States) are also among those not coming back.
Of those returning is inspirational home-grown leader Cassidy Davis, who lines up for a 10th season.
Davis was key to Warners Bay's NPLW NNSW premiership-double this year and the Jets look set to reap the rewards of the Panthers' lethal attack with Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan also re-signed.
Additionally, the Newcastle Herald understands NPLW NNSW top scorer and player of the year Adriana Konjarski, who produced 39 goals in 23 appearances for Warners Bay, has also earned a Jets position and national league recall.
The Warners Bay quartet collectively scored 109 goals.
The Jets have signed Americans Cannon Clough and Emily Garnier with at least one more expected to be added, and they have picked up versatile Australian representative Teigen Allen.
Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford and Adamstown skipper Leia Puxty have both earned their first ALW contracts and Redhead's Tessa Tamplin, who has been playing in Switzerland, is back.
Newcastle's round-one game against Brisbane is away on November 19. Their first appearance at home will be against Western Sydney at a venue yet to be determined.
The majority of Jets' ALW games are being played at the family friendly time of Saturday 3pm this season.
Renee Valentine
