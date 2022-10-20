Sophie Stapleford never thought she would play again.
Now, the inspirational Branxton 28-year-old has earned her first A-League Women's contract with the Newcastle Jets.
The club announced on Thursday they had signed the Maitland Magpies captain and strike weapon to almost complete coach Ash Wilson's 2022-23 roster.
The final signings are expected to be announced in coming days with the Jets starting pre-season training this week ahead of their round-one clash against Brisbane on the road on November 19.
Stapleford clocked her 100th appearance in Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition this season.
In April 2015, Stapleford was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in her sinus cavity. It came after 18 months of misdiagnosis, extreme fatigue and excruciating pain and required risky surgery to be removed.
She made her playing return almost two years later and has been widely regarded for the past few seasons as one of the best players in the women's premier competition.
Stapleford was one of a handful of NPLW NNSW players invited by Wilson to be part of an elite training group this year and did enough to earn a Jets contract.
"Sophie earned recognition this season with consistent performances for Maitland and backed this up with impressive sessions as part of the Elite Training Program I was running during the ALW off-season," Wilson said.
"She can be utilised in a number of positions due to the physical and technical qualities she possesses. This combined with her drive to make forward runs and play forward reflects the brand of football we aim to play and made her someone we were keen to work with.
"I think most of the football community in this area are aware of Sophie's background, the challenges she has faced but how hard she has worked and how much resilience she has shown to get here, and I can't wait to see what she is able to achieve working in this high-performance environment."
Stapleford put a frustrating start to the NPLW NNSW behind her - she broke her elbow, had COVID then tore her hamstring - to finish in dominant form for Maitland with an equal team-high 12 goals in 16 appearances.
The Jets signings to date for the upcoming season include goalkeepers Claire Coelho and Georgina Worth.
Defenders are Taren King, Leia Puxty, Chloe Walandouw Tessa Tamplin, Americans Emily Garnier and Cannon Clough plus Australian representative Teigen Allen.
Midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson have been re-signed, along with attacking players Lauren Allan, Tara Andrews and Ash Brodigan.
Lara Gooch has been re-signed on a scholarship deal.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
