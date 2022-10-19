Newcastle Knights players Millie Boyle and Adam Elliott have announced their engagement.
Boyle posted a photo sporting an engagement ring alongside Elliott on Instagram on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of users had commented to express their congratulations, including the club's official account.
The couple are believed to have been together for about a year.
Boyle, in her first season with Newcastle, recently led the Knights to the club's first NRLW premiership.
He has joined Newcastle on a three-year deal and begins pre-season training with the NRL squad next month.
The 28-year-old paid tribute to Boyle, 24, earlier this month for her support through the year.
"We're in love and we'll do anything for each other," he told the Newcastle Herald.
