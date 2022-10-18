Delany Hotel is on the market with the potential new owner able to take advantage of an approval for later trading hours.
Hospitality brokerage HTL Property is marketing the Darby Street pub for sale, after it recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation to the public bar and gaming room.
It comes as Newcastle councillors voted to allow the pub to trade for an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.
The hotel had applied to push its closure back from 12am to 2am Wednesday to Saturday, which was scaled down from its initial proposal of Monday to Saturday, however councillors opted to allow for 1am closure on the busiest nights of the week.
HTL said further renovation plans were in place to modernise the pub's ground floor bistro areas, as well as the first floor bar.
It follows a similar move by Merewether's Beach Hotel, which was put up for sale after the previous owners won a Land and Environment Court battle to trade later into the night.
"We've seen remarkable buyer appetite in our recent and successful campaigns for the sale of the Beach Hotel in Merewether, the Northumberland in Lambton and the Beauford in Mayfield. The Beach in particular drew engagement from pub groups across the country, and we wholly expect a similar range of diverse and deliberate interest in the Del," HTL Property national director Dan Dragicevich said.
The Beach Hotel was also marketed by HTL and sold for more than $30 million to Sydney hotelier Glenn Piper and a small syndicate including three Novocastrians.
Marvan Hotels bought The Del in 2018 from long time owners the Hird family.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
