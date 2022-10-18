Newcastle Herald
Delany Hotel up for sale as pub wins approval from Newcastle council for 1am trading

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:23am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:40pm
The Delany Hotel is on the market. Picture supplied

Delany Hotel is on the market with the potential new owner able to take advantage of an approval for later trading hours.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

