Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jerry Schwartz posts new opening dates for completion of former Newcastle Post Office restoration

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerry Schwartz on the balcony of the old post office in 2021. Picture. Max Mason-Hubers

The first phase of the long awaited former Newcastle post office restoration will be open by late 2023, with the following stages due for completion in 2024 and 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.