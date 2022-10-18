The first phase of the long awaited former Newcastle post office restoration will be open by late 2023, with the following stages due for completion in 2024 and 2025.
It's not the first time Jerry Schwartz has put a timeline on the ambitious project, but with the fallout from COVID behind him, he says the new dates are realistic.
He's confident enough to advertise the target dates on new signage outside the 1903 heritage jewel.
"In the next few months we will get the heritage report and construction certificate," Dr Schwartz said.
"I'm eager as anyone to get it done. One of the difficulties has been cash flow and fortunately that is a lot better so there is no reason not to get moving."
Following the opening of the indigenous cultural centre in the building's basement late next year, the ground floor shops and cafe will open in late 2024.
The top floor function centre is due to open in 2025.
A heritage impact statement that accompanied a 2020 development application said the interior fit-out would preserve the original features associated with the former post office, particularly the main postal chamber.
Dr Schwartz paid $18,000 to have 1.28 tonnes of pigeon poo removed and metal mesh installed before a heritage inspection occurred earlier this year.
Another $200,000 needs to be spent sealing sections of the building's roof, which is leaking into the basement.
On another front, Dr Schwartz said his plans to open a Newcastle-based training college early next year remained on track.
The private college, which Dr Schwartz is a shareholder in, will offer courses in hospitality, IT, spa therapy and brewing.
Dr Schwartz already employs about 1200 people in the sectors across his three Hunter hotels - Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza, Rydges Newcastle and Newcastle Novotel.
He said the response to the college had been very positive.
"A lot of people reached out and said we would love to help. It's often like that - you have to put your mouth where your dollars are and do something and then you get the response. Our aim is to take our first intake of students next March," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
