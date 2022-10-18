Newcastle Herald
Woman killed her dad in 'anger', not self-defence: jury told

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:19am, first published 3:30am
Maddison Hickson has pleaded not guilty to murdering her father Michael Carroll at Tenambit in January, 2021. Ms Hickson is on trial in NSW Supreme Court, alongside her friend Taylah Renae McDonald.

A YOUNG woman accused of murdering her father at Tenambit last year was acting out of "anger or frustration" and not in self-defence when she stabbed him twice in the chest, the blade piercing his heart, a jury has been told.

