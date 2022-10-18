IT was a much different time and place when Isobel Menzies came into the world 100 years ago.
Isobel, affectionately referred to by her family as 'Super Nan' since turning 90 in 2012, has led a colourful, and very Novocastrian life.
The doctor who came from Charlestown to deliver her at the family home in Brooks Parade, Belmont, arrived in a horse and sulky. She was born the day of the new Belmont Sailing Club's first regatta, the first girl in a family of three boys.
Her brothers used to help the milkman with his morning run and save up any money they earned to buy themselves Malvern Star push bikes.
They attended Belmont Public School, meeting other kids at the corner shop to walk to school.
At the age of six, her mum enrolled her in a dance class to help her 'bring her out of her shell'. She was enrolled in Billie Williams Dance Studio in Newcastle, near the Strand Theatre, (where the Tower Cinemas are now located at 185 King Street). At the age of 14 she left school to dance full time.
As well as dancing, she loved meeting friends at the beach and would often ride her horse 'Pal' over the Swansea Bridge to Caves Beach to meet other friends who owned horses.
When it came to exam time three years later, Isobel performed in front of a panel of judges who had come out from England and were members of the Royal Academy of Dancing. She passed, with Honours, and later opened her own dance school in Belmont called Isobel Menzies School of Dance.
Tragedy struck in 1940 when she lost two of her three brothers, Allan and Bill, as well as her father, in the same year. The brothers died a week apart in the Battle of Britain which lasted for three months from July to October.
One day she received a telegram inviting her to audition for the Barton's Follies vaudeville show.
It was a travelling show, supposed to stay in town for a month, but it stayed for three years in Newcastle during the early years of WWII.
She turned 21 while still with Barton's Follies earning 4 pounds 12 shillings each week, and was said to be 'living her dream'.
When the show came to an end she moved to Sydney where she met her husband-to-be, and was invited to join the Tivoli Ballet but declined to get married and care for her mum.
After marrying Bob, she had two sons who attended Tuncurry public school, being the 99th and 100th pupils enrolled there.
During International Women's Year in 1966, the theme of which was 'Year of the Child', Isobel joined a group called 'Save Our Sons' which objected to the conscription of young men into the army.
At that time, 400 men had not come home from Vietnam and Isobel was worried about her boys.
She was invited to join the group and attend a conference in Stockholm, visiting Russia along the way.
That piece of history seemed particularly relevant as she celebrated her 100th birthday this month surrounded by family, as Russia continued its war with the Ukraine.
Isobel later described the conference as an eye-opener. She didn't step away from the movement until then Prime Minister Robert Menzies put an end to conscription in 1972.
Isobel still enjoys remarkably excellent health, taking no medication whatsoever, according to her daughter-in-law Elizabeth McArthur who has helped put a book together celebrating Isobel's life.
"She is the most amazing woman I've ever come across," Mrs McArthur said.
"She just always sees the positive side of everything, her cup's always full, and I think that's why she's lived so long .. and will probably live another ten years."

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
