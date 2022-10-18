Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

CENTENARIAN: Celebrating the colourful life of Isobel 'Super nan' Menzies

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was a much different time and place when Isobel Menzies came into the world 100 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.