Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tea Gardens residents want Myall River's natural entrance designated as a navigational channel

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 16 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myall River Action Group members Mike Ferris (left), Paul Bendy (centre) and Gordon Grainger measure the water salinity. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

First the mangroves around Swan Bay started dying off, then the fish began to disappear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.