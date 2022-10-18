Labor says it will seek to amend Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper's bill seeking to scrap controversial penalties on Newcastle building a container terminal.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp emerged from a caucus meeting on Tuesday morning to say Labor wanted the bill to be "better".
"The people of the Hunter and the businesses that make up our local economy need certainty," he said in a written statement.
"We will work with Greg Piper to make this bill better.
"As it stands the bill contains no protections for the public or guarantees the delivery of a container terminal at all.
"Labor will amend this bill because the people of the Hunter deserve a guarantee that, if a future government terminates this bad deal, then the Hunter will actually get the container terminal it needs and the direct and indirect jobs that will follow."
Mr Piper last week tabled "simple" legislation before Parliament which would extinguish financial penalties on Port of Newcastle developing a rival container terminal to Botany and Kembla.
Mr Crakanthorp's statement reflects concerns within the Opposition that the bill could leave the next government open to costly compensation to NSW Ports, which holds the long-term lease for Botany and Kembla.
It is not clear what "guaranteeing" a container terminal would look like.
Northern Tablelands Nationals MP Adam Marshall, who has spoken publicly in support of allowing Newcastle to develop a freight terminal, described the proposed legislation as a "great bill" in Parliament last week.
Mr Marshall and Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell have flagged they could cross the floor to vote in favour of legislation supporting a Newcastle terminal.
The Coalition did not discuss Mr Piper's bill when it met on Tuesday morning, but Mr Layzell said he supported its intent.
"The policy is right, but the policy document may need some work," he said.
He confirmed that he was still open to crossing the floor on the matter.
The lease deals for Botany, Kembla and Newcastle include "commitment deeds" which penalise the Port of Newcastle consortium if it develops a rival container terminal before 2065.
Port of Newcastle, which is 50 per cent Chinese-owned, paid $1.75 billion for a 98-year lease of Newcastle port.
The NSW Ports consortium, which includes an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, paid $5.07 billion for Botany and Kembla.
Mr Piper's bill would establish that penalties payable by Port of Newcastle for moving containers above a set cap have "no legal effect".
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.