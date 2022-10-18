Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights half Jake Clifford linked with move to Super League club Hull FC


By Max McKinney
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:00am
Jake Clifford. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights playmaker Jake Clifford could be on the move with Super League club Hull FC pursuing the 24-year-old for next season.

