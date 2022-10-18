Knights playmaker Jake Clifford could be on the move with Super League club Hull FC pursuing the 24-year-old for next season.
Clifford, after a disappointing NRL season that included injury and spending time in reserve grade, is being chased by Hull after the English club lost its star fullback Jake Connor.
According to English media reports, Hull FC view Connor's exit as an opportunity to recruit a playmaker like Clifford and use former Knight Tex Hoy, who has joined the club on a two-year deal, as a fullback rather than in the halves next season.
Newcastle are understood to be open to letting Clifford go from the final year of his contract.
The club recently recruited former Broncos playmaker Tyson Gamble for the next two seasons, and has halves Adam Clune and Phoenix Crossland contracted for 2023.
Reports also continue to linger that Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks will join the Knights.
That speculation would only heighten if Clifford opted for a move to England.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has also indicated that he is flirting with the idea of moving Kalyn Ponga into the halves next year.
Clifford, a once highly fancied halves prospect, made only 12 NRL appearances this season - one less than the 13 consecutive games he played last year after joining the Knights from the Cowboys mid-season.
While he started well, without experienced half Mitchell Pearce steering the ship this season Clifford suffered a dramatic dip in form after a few rounds which ultimately culminated in him being pulled from the field when Newcastle were smashed 50-2 by Melbourne at home in round eight.
He was dropped from the side the next week and would only play four more games.
A move to England is seen as an opportunity for Clifford to regain his confidence in the northern hemisphere competition.
New Hull FC coach Tony Smith was coy on Clifford joining the club, but said his fullback's exit had opened the door to recruit a half.
"We'll certainly look around. We're now in a position where we can do that," he told English media.
"Now Jake [Connor] has gone, it frees up a bit to spend to strengthen areas that we feel we need to strengthen."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.