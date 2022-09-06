The Newcastle Knights have today confirmed the signing of Brisbane Broncos playmaker Tyson Gamble.
A 26-year-old with 25 games of NRL experience, Gamble is set to represent the Knights for the next two seasons.
"Tyson is a tough, tenacious competitor," Knights director of football Peter Parr said via a club statement on Tuesday.
"His addition to our squad adds depth to our halves, which is a key objective for us.
"We like his durability and desire to be involved in every contest, we are very pleased to secure his signature."
The announcement comes less than 48 hours after the Knights were beaten 38-16 by the final-bound Sharks at home.
Newcastle finished the season alongside the Titans and Warriors on 14 competition points, ranked 14th on the ladder because of for-and-against records.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
