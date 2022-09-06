Newcastle Herald
NRL: Brisbane Broncos playmaker Tyson Gamble signs with Newcastle Knights for next two seasons

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:15am
Tyson Gamble. Picture by Getty.

The Newcastle Knights have today confirmed the signing of Brisbane Broncos playmaker Tyson Gamble.

