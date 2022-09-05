Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tayla Johnson acquitted over crash that caused death of friend, Tiarni Simpson, at Upper Allyn

Updated September 5 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vehicle after it came to rest on its roof down an embankment at Upper Allyn last year. Picture by NBN News

IT was a tragic accident and not an act of negligent driving that caused the crash that killed 18-year-old Tiarni Simpson in the Upper Allyn last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.