POLICE investigators have appealed for public assistance after a father and son were killed in a tragic crash on the M1 at the weekend.
About 9am on Saturday a white Mitsubishi Challenger SUV and a black Holden Commodore were involved in a crash in the centre median of the M1 Pacific Motorway at Ourimbah.
The occupants of the Commodore, a 46-year-old man and his 14-year-old son, both died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV - a man aged 27 - wasn't injured; however, was taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.
He has since been released from hospital.
Police established a crime scene and officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit took over the investigation.
As their inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to come forward.
In particular, police would like to speak with motorists with dashcam footage who were in the location between 8.15am and 9am.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
